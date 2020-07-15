The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is using new methods to connect with the citizens of Pontotoc County. The Pontotoc Extension office is offering Zoom based video sessions to meet the needs of community groups, agriculture groups, 4-H clubs, and others.
The Pontotoc County Extension office has conducted three Zoom meetings to date. The meetings offered included a Zoom orientation meeting, a Pontotoc County Forestry Association meeting, and a Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association meeting. The meetings have been given positive reviews by the participants.
A variety of meetings are planned to appeal to a wide range of interests. The Zoom meetings planned for July are listed below.
Meeting:Row Crop Zoom Meeting
Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020
Time:6:30 p.m.
Topic:Weed Control and Dicamba
Speakers:Dr. Jason Bond, MSU Extension Service
Dr. Bill Burdine, MSU Extension Service
Meeting:Beekeeping Zoom Meeting
Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020
Time:5:30 p.m.
Topic:Summer Beekeeping
Speakers:Randall Nevins, MSU Extension Service
Reid Nevins, MSU Extension Service
Meeting:Pond Management Zoom Meeting
Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time:6:30 p.m.
Topic:General Fish-Pond Management
Speakers:Dustin Rodgers, MDWFP
Mark Griffith, USDA Agricultural Research Service
Zoom is an internet-based meeting program that allows people to participate in meetings and education programs from the safety of their homes. Presenters can use this technology to share information while allowing participants to interact and ask questions. The requirements to participate in a Zoom meeting include an internet connection, a computer, tablet, or smart phone. In order to use a smart phone, the Zoom app should be downloaded from the App Store.
I encourage you to give Zoom a try. After learning the basics, you will find that it is a convenient way to connect to MSU Extension Service programing during this time of social distancing. To receive the internet link to join an upcoming meeting please call 662-769-0547 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu.