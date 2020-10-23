Rani Greer is going to swim the final races of her high school career today, and she knows it’s going to hurt.
Not because the Pontotoc senior will be competing in her last high school state championship meet today at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
“I’m trying not to think too much about that,” she said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.”
No, it’s going to hurt because swimming at a high level, as she does, can be physically painful.
“I know it’s going to hurt,” said Greer, a two-time state champion in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. “But you just can’t give up. If you want it as bad as you want to breathe, you fight through it.”
Greer and her fellow high school swimmers were able to get back in the competition pool in July. Before that, she had worked hard at home – both swimming and running – to stay in shape.
“I’m thankful to be back, doing my sport,” she said. “I have worked as hard as I could, so my main job now is to think of this as just another race.”
She’s been swimming since age 5, yet she “honestly wasn’t loving the sport until I was 13 or 14, when I began learn how to race and how to apply my hard work in the pool. My parents were always supportive.”
After high school, she’s eager to swim her way onto a college team. “I really enjoy the swim community, all the people I get to meet.”
Greer gives a lot of credit for her development to Shockwave coach Lucas Smith, who also coaches at Tupelo High School. “He knows what he’s doing,” she said. “My times right now are faster than they were last year, and I feel like he’s doing a great job of helping me prepare.”
In both of her specialties, Greer sees a fast start as crucial. “Take it out fast, then rely on my training,” she said. “The second half of the IM, in the freestyle, it’s going to hurt.”
To get ready for a long day in the pool, Greer drinks a lot of water the day before and has her usual dinner of pasta or ravioli to stock up on energy. “When I wake up on Friday probably a protein smoothie – and more water.”
And when she’s through competing today, what’s the first thing she wants?
“Ice cream and a Coke,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t drink sodas when I’m training, so that’s a good treat if I win.”
The Class I meet is today and the Class II meet, for larger programs including Tupelo, is Saturday. Competition begins at noon each day, and attendance will be limited to spectators with vouchers that have been provided to the various teams.