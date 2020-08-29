Potts Camp Cardinals
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2019 record: 5-6, 2-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Darrow Anderson (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Joshua Blake, QB/DB, Jr.
• Threw for 469 yards, rushed for 864 yards, had 14 total TDs.
Dakota Moore, RB/LB, Sr.
• Racked up a team-high 101 tackles, 3 sacks and 1 INT last season.
Ronnie Ayers, WR/OLB, Sr.
• Was third on the team last year with 77 tackles and added an INT.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Darrow Anderson led the Cardinals to their first playoff berth in program history last season and will still be the play caller for the offense. Quess Hood remains on staff as the defensive coordinator. Recent basketball head coaching hire Rashad Shannon will join the staff as well.
OFFENSE
The Cardinals run a spread-option attack that focuses most of their attention on the run game. Joshua Blake (Jr.) returns as the QB after leading the team in rushing a season ago. Dakota Moore (Sr.) stands at 5-foot-9, 215 pounds and will be the team's starter at RB.
Devin Sanders (Sr.), along with six other sophomores, will look to replace four seniors from last year's receiving corps.
Noe Hernandez (Sr.) and Jaquavian Bell (Jr.) will help guide two freshmen linemen and a right tackle spot that is still up in the air.
DEFENSE
Hood's unit will switch over to a 4-3 hybrid look this season. Hernandez is the focal point of the line with not much returning up front. Moore and Ayers are critical pieces to the linebacking corps. The duo combined for 178 stops a season ago.
Blake will see some time at safety, but the coaches want younger players like Peyton Alrdidge (So.), Peyton Baldwin (So.), Ryan Jones (So.) and Trayveon Rooks (So.) to take over in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hernandez will handle all kicking duties for the Cardinals. Jeffrey Moore (So.) will be the team's punter. All the spots for punt and kick returns remain a question marks as of now.
X-FACTOR
The Cardinals have just four seniors on their team, relying on youth to come through. With just one senior, one junior and two freshmen making up most of the offensive line, blocking for Blake and Moore will be critical for success.
COACH SPEAK
“Our receivers are so young, but every year it seems like the next group has always stepped up. I think this group will, too.” – Darrow Anderson
