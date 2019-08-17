Potts Camp Cardinals
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2018 record: 4-7, 3-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Darrow Anderson (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dakota Moore, RB/LB, Jr.
• Led team with 97 tackles; will see more snaps on offense.
Austin Andrews, RT, So.
• Has added 45 pounds to his frame.
Devonta Pegues, RB/DE, So.
• Made 32 tackles, now joins RB rotation.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In his first year, Darrow Anderson led Potts Camp to its most wins in a season since it was an independent program. He’s added Quess Hood, the former Falkner head coach, as offensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Eight starters are gone, including Jabrian Pegues, who led the team in both rushing and receiving.
Josh Blake (So.) steps in at QB. Anderson said he has “a big arm” and can run as well.
The running back group is a beefy one, featuring Dakota Moore (Jr.), Devonta Pegues (So.) and Jeremiah Scott (Sr.). The first two weigh in at 205 pounds, while Scott is 220.
The receivers include Ryan Baldwin (Sr.) and Mitchell Saulsberry (Jr.), both of whom stand 6-foot-5.
Johnathan Assad (Jr.), limited to five games by an injury last season, is back to anchor the line. Austin Andrews (So.) is a 6-3, 265-pounder who will play right tackle.
DEFENSE
Moore (97 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Scott man the middle linebacker positions in Potts Camp’s 3-4 scheme, but the outside spots were up in the air entering camp.
Noe Hernandez (Jr.) returns at nose guard. He’ll be flanked by Baldwin and Pegues.
Blake will spend time at cornerback, although Anderson would like to limit his snaps there. Markieo Raimey (Sr.), Ronnie Ayers (Sr.) and Ryan Jones (Fr.) will all be in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pegues will kick, and Baldwin will punt. Raimey will be among those working in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Anderson has a very young team. But he loves the potential of the younger players, and if a few of them can come through, Potts Camp could make a little noise in 1-2A.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve got a really bright future ahead of us, and I think it can go straight into effect right now.” – Darrow Anderson