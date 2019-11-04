Well hello all of our faithful readers. I hope that this weekly edition of Prairie RCDC News meet you all warm and toasty.
The past couple of weeks made us go into our closets and pull out the old coats. Being that November is here, I guess it’s time for a temperature change. I really prefer spring weather. But for those of you who like the cold weather, enjoy. I hope you are keeping in mind that this is our last month to prepare for our yearly club book.
At the early part of the year, I asked you all to help us with our Start to Finish project. This was to grow plants, prepare crafts, quilting, baking, etc. Take pictures of it showing us your start to finish steps. If you did this, now is the time to contact one of our club members and share your pictures. We will post them in our book to be judged and you’ll recieve bragging rights for your hard work. Please don’t delay because we have a deadline before Thanksgiving to turn it in. Good luck to you and many thanks for helping us out.
The RCDC members had their annual banquet. The menu was baked chicken, pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw and a variety of soft drinks and desserts. We opened with a beautiful devotion with several of the visiting men of the community singing songs. We were graced with prayer from our previous president, Mr. James Chandler. Jeremy Belle of Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen and Ms. Robin L. Brown, an attorney at law of West Point, were our special guests. Both informed us concerning the logistics of insurance coverage, beneficiaries, long-term plans for death coverage and land ownership. I now know what I need to do with my assets when that time comes.
We always have a prayer in our hearts for our sick and shut-in. Our community and surrounding towns have suffered and have been blessed to see loved ones healed, as well as gone home to see our eternal father in Heaven. We understand that this is another part of life. But please remember that we love you all and pray that your prayers are answered by God so that He gets the glory! I can’t name you all but you know who you are.
Being an RCDC member is an honor to be a part of the winning team. I say this because we sacrifice our time to help Prairie and surrounding neighborhoods be a better place to live. With this year coming to and end, now is a great time to join. Who knows you may have a great idea for the upcoming year. These things can’t happen without the support of everyone from Prairie and in the surrounding cities. Thank you all so much. Never cease to pray. Remember God hears our prayers and answers them too. You are still welcome to come every fourth Saturday for prayer at noon at the Prairie Community Center.
One more thing, please remember the holiday season is fast approaching. Here are a few things you can give that won’t cost you any money. Thanks for the many blessing we all received this past year, love, time, a hug and your undivided attention when someone is talking to you. If I don’t communicate to you before Christmas, please remember that Christ is the reason for the season.
Our next meeting will Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
That’s all for now, and I pray you all be blessed til we communicate again.