Preliminary autopsy reports indicate the victim of an accident Oct. 25 at Enviva Pellets in Amory died suddenly from multiple trauma across the body.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Johnny Dale Bishop, 55, of Nettleton was involved in a fatal accident at 5:22 a.m. that morning after falling from a burner bin several feet above the ground at the plant alongside Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Gurley said final results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office are pending. He added he has been in contact with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which is doing a complete investigation of the accident.
Bishop, 55, was the plant maintenance manager. He was laid to rest last week at Bishop Cemetery in Nettleton.