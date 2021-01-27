The MHSAA soccer playoffs started this week, so Brad and Dillon have some updates.
Tupelo’s boys and girls both came up short against Madison Central on Tuesday (13:34). The Golden Wave and Lady Wave both had their chances but couldn’t cash in often enough. On Monday, Oxford’s girls rolled past Starkville behind four goals from Grace Freeman (17:44).
On the basketball court, No. 1 Pontotoc edged No. 3 Itawamba AHS in a big division tilt (1:56). Gavin Brinker and Rock Robinson led the way for the Warriors. No. 2 New Site, after surviving a couple of close calls over the weekend, was knocked off by Corinth on Monday (7:22).
Looking ahead to the weekend (10:30), the annual Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge has some great matchups, and Kossuth’s girls will try to follow up their upset win over No. 1 Belmont when they face Amory.
Also on this episode: a COVID-19 update (18:54), a Shoutout (19:15) and Athletes of the Week (20:32).
Check it out on: