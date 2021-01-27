Prep Rally podcast logo

The MHSAA soccer playoffs started this week, so Brad and Dillon have some updates.

Tupelo’s boys and girls both came up short against Madison Central on Tuesday (13:34). The Golden Wave and Lady Wave both had their chances but couldn’t cash in often enough. On Monday, Oxford’s girls rolled past Starkville behind four goals from Grace Freeman (17:44).

On the basketball court, No. 1 Pontotoc edged No. 3 Itawamba AHS in a big division tilt (1:56). Gavin Brinker and Rock Robinson led the way for the Warriors. No. 2 New Site, after surviving a couple of close calls over the weekend, was knocked off by Corinth on Monday (7:22).

Looking ahead to the weekend (10:30), the annual Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge has some great matchups, and Kossuth’s girls will try to follow up their upset win over No. 1 Belmont when they face Amory.

Also on this episode: a COVID-19 update (18:54), a Shoutout (19:15) and Athletes of the Week (20:32).

Check it out on: 

Itunes

Stitcher

Spotify

Google Podcasts

preprally.djournal.com

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus