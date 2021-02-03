The MHSAA soccer playoffs continued this week, and two area teams punched their tickets to the state finals Tuesday.
Ripley’s boys knocked off Pontotoc 2-0 to reach the Class 4A title game for the first time in program history (2:16). On the girls side, Lafayette beat Saltillo 3-1 to keep its three-peat bid alive (6:07).
On the hardwood, New Albany’s boys and girls both picked up wins Monday night against Ripley’s ranked teams (9:47). And Tupelo’s girls got a nice win over then-No. 1 Belmont (13:57). Brad and Dillon look ahead to the rest of this week’s schedule as the regular season comes to a close (17:03).
Also on this episode: a COVID-19 update (18:08), a Shoutout (18:28) and Athletes of the Week (19:15).
