The Daily Journal All-Area Football Team was released on Sunday, so Brad and Dillon take a close look at it and how the selections were made.
Stan Platt was an easy pick for Coach of the Year after leading Biggersville to its first state championship appearance (2:40). Players of the Year were a little tougher to pick (4:32). The honorees are Walnut’s T.J. Colom (Offensive), Oxford’s Tristan Shorter (Defensive), and New Albany’s A.I. Nugent (Two-Way). The guys also break down the large school and small school teams (10:50).
On the hardwood, North Pontotoc’s girls got a nice win against Ingomar (12:43), with Shemiah Hadley scoring 16 points after halftime. New Site’s boys found some holes in Ingomar’s defense in a 60-52 win (15:07), and Saltillo’s boys held off a late rally by West Union (18:35).
Also on this episode: a COVID-19 update (20:23), a Shoutout (20:48), and Athletes of the Week (23:29).
Check it out on: