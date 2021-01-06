Basketball is back, for the most part.
Brad and Dillon recap some games from earlier this week, including Amory’s boys beating No. 5 Booneville on Monday in a defensive struggle (1:25). On Tuesday, Tupelo Christian kept its winning streak alive (2:56) while Itawamba AHS rolled to victory behind Arvesta Troupe’s 32 points (6:19).
Looking ahead, five county tournaments are on tap this week (8:58). One of those is the Alcorn County Tournament, which Biggersville’s boys have won the past two years. And coming up Friday is a huge showdown between No. 1 Pontotoc and No. 3 IAHS (10:42).
On the COVID-19 front (11:53), H.W. Byers’ boys are in quarantine, and Tupelo’s division game with Olive Branch on Friday has been postponed due to the Conquistadors going into quarantine.
The guys also have a Shoutout (13:10) and Athletes of the Week (13:58).
