Bragging rights were on the line last week, when several county tournaments were contested.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon look at a couple of the county champions. Saltillo’s boys took the Lee County title (1:46), defeating Shannon behind the play of guard Braxton Gibbs. In Prentiss County, Ethan Eaton and Colton Fitzsimmons led New Site’s boys past Booneville (4:22).
Brad also has a recap of New Albany boys’ upset win over Corinth on Tuesday (7:06).
Looking ahead, the Union County Tournament tips off Thursday (10:15), and reigning girls champ Myrtle will be without top scorer Kinsley Gordon. Critical division games are on tap this weekend, including Alcorn Central at Booneville (11:38) and Biggersville at Pine Grove (13:25).
Tupelo’s boys soccer team got an important division win Tuesday night against Lewisburg (14:38). Also on the show, a COVID-19 update (16:54), a Shoutout (17:44) and Athletes of the Week (18:13).
