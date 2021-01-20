We’re in the thick of basketball division play, and that’s the main topic of conversation on this week’s episode.
Brad and Dillon look at the Ingomar boys’ 76-54 win over Baldwyn on Tuesday (1:54). The Falcons showed great balance, with Zach Shugars and Adin Johnson leading the way. In girls action, Pontotoc knocked off South Pontotoc 53-39 behind Sky Vaughn’s 17 points (4:52).
Back on Friday, Booneville’s boys kept pace with Alcorn Central’s shooters in an 85-75 win (7:19).
More big games are on tap this weekend, including Nettleton’s boys at Amory (10:07) and Tishomingo County’s girls at North Pontotoc (11:22). The guys also have COVID updates (12:48), a Shoutout (13:50) and Athletes of the Week (15:03).
