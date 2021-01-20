Prep Rally podcast logo

We’re in the thick of basketball division play, and that’s the main topic of conversation on this week’s episode.

Brad and Dillon look at the Ingomar boys’ 76-54 win over Baldwyn on Tuesday (1:54). The Falcons showed great balance, with Zach Shugars and Adin Johnson leading the way. In girls action, Pontotoc knocked off South Pontotoc 53-39 behind Sky Vaughn’s 17 points (4:52).

Back on Friday, Booneville’s boys kept pace with Alcorn Central’s shooters in an 85-75 win (7:19).

More big games are on tap this weekend, including Nettleton’s boys at Amory (10:07) and Tishomingo County’s girls at North Pontotoc (11:22). The guys also have COVID updates (12:48), a Shoutout (13:50) and Athletes of the Week (15:03).

