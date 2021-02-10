Soccer season ended last weekend with the state championships, and two area teams vied for crowns. In Class 5A girls, Lafayette rolled past East Central for a third-straight title (1:39), while Ripley’s boys came up short in their first final appearance (4:09).
On the hardwood, division tournaments started this week. Brad and Dillon recap a few early-round games, including Oxford girls’ win over Horn Lake (5:45), in which a pair of sophomores shined. In 2-1A, Smithville’s boys blew out Tremont (8:27), and Shannon’s boys pulled away from Mooreville in 2-4A (11:09).
The guys look ahead to some tournament final matchups, including Tupelo versus Olive Branch in both boys and girls (15:52). There’s also a COVID-19 update (17:23), a Shoutout (18:03), and Athletes of the Week (18:30).
