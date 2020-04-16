Sadly, the 2019-20 sports year has come to a premature end. The news became official earlier this week, which means spring sports like baseball and softball will not be able to crown state champions.
On this episode, Brad and Dalton look at which teams they thought had a shot at winning it all (1:37), including Houston softball and Tupelo baseball. They also discuss the possibility of the fall sports season being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (7:06).
The sports stoppage has done nothing to slow the coaching carousel, though. Tishomingo County made a big football hire when it nabbed Richard Russo (8:35), who turned around Independence during his seven years there. At Calhoun City. M.D. Jennings was promoted to head coach after Chad White left for a job at Ripley (11:10).
Trent Hammond made waves when he resigned after seven years as Tupelo’s head coach to become defensive coordinator at New Albany (12:25). Also resigning recently were Ken Topps from Nettleton and Kevin Walton from East Union (14:10).
This week’s Shoutout is for the Daily Journal All-Area basketball selections (15:18), including players of the Year Da’Shun Berry and R’Daztiny Harris.
