Brad and Dalton are back! Even though there are no games, there are still off-field moves being made by coaches.
Tupelo has hired Ty Hardin to lead the football program (6:33). Hardin has been a successful head coach at Houston the past four seasons and takes over a Tupelo team that will return some big weapons this fall.
East Union also made a football hire, luring Todd Lott away from New Albany (11:55), where he’s been athletics director and an assistant football coach the past two years. He inherits a program that made a lot of strides under Kevin Walton.
On the softball front, Dana Rhea made a surprising move when he left Tupelo for Kossuth (14:14). He led the Lady Wave to the Class 6A state title in 2017.
And in hoops, Saltillo assistant DJ Burress has been tapped to lead the Smithville boys (16:58).
The guys also discuss the MHSAA’s June 1 restart date and whether it will hold (1:26). Plus, a Shoutout for the Daily Journal’s H-O-R-S-E Challenge (19:45).
