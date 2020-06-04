High school teams were allowed to get back to work this week, albeit under unusual circumstances.
On this episode, Brad and Dalton look at how coaches and athletes are handling workouts and practices under the MHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Tupelo and Mooreville football teams had good turnouts for Day 1 (2:08), while the Nettleton girls and Ingomar boys basketball squads were thrilled to get back on the court (6:36).
There will be actual games starting this weekend, with local American Legion teams and the Cotton States Baseball League cranking up (9:15).
The coaching carousel continues to spin as we enter June. Chad Collums is returning home to lead Smithville’s football program for a second time (10:46). In Holly Springs, Andre Jones is moving from the girls basketball bench to the boys bench (11:52).
Also, Kevin Walton is on the move again (13:31), and Falkner has found its new head football coach (15:49).
This week’s Shoutout goes to Lee Berryhill (18:11), who is retiring after a long and successful career of coaching baseball and softball.
Oh, and one last thing: This is Dalton’s final time to co-host Prep Rally as he moves into the Mississippi State beat writer’s role. He will be missed.
