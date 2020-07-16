The podcast is back, and Brad has a new co-host, Dillon Barnes.
There was good news this week, as the MHSAA decided to let fall sports begin on a two-week delay (1:38). That means the football season will start Sept. 4. The altered season has wreaked havoc with a few schedules, and it’s wiped out some big rivalry games as well.
The guys also recap some recent coaching changes. Rashad Shannon was hired just this week to lead the Potts Camp boys basketball team (9:19). He takes over a program that’s made deep playoff runs the past two years. On the softball front, Hayley Parker has taken over at Tupelo (11:05), while Clayton Dodd is the new head coach at East Webster (13:00). Also, Baden Honeycutt has resigned after seven successful years leading Mooreville’s soccer teams (12:05).
The show wraps up with a Shoutout to Oxford football coach Chris Cutcliffe and his wife (13:34), who had another baby.
