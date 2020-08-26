Games have returned – but how long will they continue to be played?
Brad and Dillon are back to examine the fall sports landscape. First up is volleyball, which began its season on Monday. The Daily Journal had a preview package in Sunday’s paper (1:29), and the guys have already gone out to cover games. Dillon recaps Belmont’s win over Walnut (2:28), while Brad praises the play of Kailey Gooch in Lafayette’s win against Hickory Flat (4:53).
But what about football? Well, scrimmages are scheduled for this week (7:12), but some have already been canceled. And two area teams, Saltillo and Mantachie, have had to quarantine for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests (9:03). Both teams were forced to cancel their season openers.
Football season is scheduled to start next week. To get ready for it, be sure to grab a copy of the annual Football Journal on Sunday (13:37).
