Football season gets into full swing this week with the start of the MHSAA season. On this episode, Brad and Dillon preview some of the big matchups, including West Point at Starkville (5:37), Tupelo at Neshoba Central (7:06) and New Albany at Pontotoc (8:12).
Dillon also recaps last Friday’s Amory-Mooreville scrimmage (2:11), in which the duo of Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton carried the Panthers. Not everyone was able to scrimmage last week, either due to weather or COVID-19. And a handful of area teams won’t be playing this week because of the virus (11:01).
In volleyball, Pontotoc won a five-set thriller against New Albany on Monday (14:02), while Macie Phifer led Ingomar to a win over West Union on Tuesday (17:07).
Also this episode, a Shoutout for Saltillo runner Madison Jones (19:04), and the Athletes of the Week feature finally returns (19:46).
Check it out on: