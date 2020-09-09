Week 1 of the MHSAA football season is in the books, with Brad and Dillon recapping some of the big games for you.
Tupelo went on the road and lost at Neshoba Central (1:18), which features a mighty strong running back in Jarquez Hunter. Booneville held off Ripley behind the efficient play of QB John Daniel Deaton (5:02). And Starkville beat rival West Point (8:02) as Luke Altmyer had a huge night.
Coming up this week, West Point visits Tupelo in a showdown of teams looking to bounce back from their Week 1 losses (9:23). Can West Point’s defense return to form? Can Tupelo’s passing game get on track?
Also this week, Booneville visits New Albany (11:13), and Lafayette battles rival Oxford (12:59).
On the volleyball court, Dillon recaps Amory’s 3-0 win over Belmont on Tuesday (14:46). The guys have a Shoutout for some cross country runners (16:54), and they present Athletes of the Week (17:29).
