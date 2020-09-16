It’s a packed show today, and hey – it’s our 200th episode! Brad and Dillon kind of forgot to mention that, though, as they were too focused on talking about football and volleyball and COVID-19 – all kinds of stuff.
In the Week 2 football rewind, the guys recap West Point’s win at Tupelo (1:19), in which the Green Wave defense set the tone. Shannon pulled out an overtime win against Houston (3:39), as Sentwali “Stanka” White had a big night on the ground. And Oxford rallied to beat Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic (6:56).
Looking ahead, Houston and its potent offense will meet Pontotoc this week (8:13). Smithville is finally out of quarantine and will open its season against unbeaten Biggersville (10:14). And Tupelo will host North Panola after a change to the schedule (11:48).
Not everyone is playing right now, due to COVID-19 (13:55). Baldwyn’s football team will miss its next two games, and Corinth’s volleyball squad also went into quarantine this week.
Speaking of volleyball, Tupelo snagged a road win against Oxford on Tuesday (17:13), rallying late in each of the first two sets.
The guys wrap up the show with a Shoutout (18:44) and Athletes of the Week (19:31).
