Week 4 of the MHSAA football season saw some big matchups – including division openers – and that’s where Brad and Dillon start this week’s episode.
Corinth, the defending MHSAA 4A state champ, hosted reigning MAIS 6A champ Madison-Ridgeland Academy. And it wasn’t even close, as MRA rolled to a 51-17 win (1:07).
Tupelo opened Division 1-6A play with a frustrating 21-19 home loss to Hernando (3:52), which was efficient in the passing game. In 1-5A action, West Point once again beat Lafayette in a close one behind its rushing attack (6:49).
Looking ahead to this Friday, the guys preview Calhoun City at East Webster (8:35). It’s the 2-2A opener for both squads, and you can expect to see a heavy dose of the run game in this one. South Pontotoc visits Itawamba AHS in a 2-4A matchup (10:28), while Tupelo travels to unbeaten Olive Branch (12:22).
On the volleyball front, Brad recaps Saltillo’s big win over Lafayette (14:36), while Dillon reviews Ripley’s upset of Corinth (16:42).
The guys close out the show with a Shoutout (19:00) and Athletes of the Week (20:08).
