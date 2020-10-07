With each passing week, the games get bigger and bigger. On this week’s episode, Brad and Dillon recap a big win by Tupelo (2:40), which put the clamps on Olive Branch’s flexbone offense. They also look back at Pontotoc’s trouncing of Mooreville (6:42) and Ripley’s upset of North Pontotoc (9:39).
As for this week’s games, nearly all of them have been moved up to Thursday due to expected rains coming off Hurricane Delta. Itawamba AHS visits Shannon in a Division 2-4A showdown (10:57). Both defenses have shown a proclivity for creating turnovers. Also, T. J. Colom and Walnut visit Colton Plunk and East Union in a 1-2A clash (13:58), while Kossuth takes on unbeaten Nettleton (15:31).
The guys also have volleyball updates on Tupelo and Mantachie (18:04), a Shoutout (22:00), and Athletes of the Week (24:49).
