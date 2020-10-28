We’re nearing the end of the football season, which means playoff berths and seedings are being decided.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon look at who clinched division titles last Friday. Pontotoc did so in 2-4A by edging Itawamba AHS (1:56), while Corinth used special teams to beat Ripley for the 1-4A crown (4:21). And in 1-3A, Amory took down Booneville (7:26) with a strong defensive performance.
This week’s games are full of playoff implications as well. Booneville and Nettleton will battle it out for their division’s No. 2 seed (8:45). Mantachie and Walnut also seek a first-round home playoff game in 1-2A (10:08), and Tupelo looks to break out of a three-way tie for second in 1-6A when it hosts Horn Lake (11:36).
On the volleyball front, the season wrapped up last Saturday with the state championships. Four area teams were in action, but only Walnut returned home with a title (16:20).
The guys also have a Shoutout (21:03) and Athletes of the Week (21:34).
