Tupelo’s football team has started to put things together toward the end of the season.
On this episode, Brad looks at the Golden Wave’s big win over Horn Lake last week (2:27). It’s Tupelo’s fifth-straight win, and a victory over Oxford this week would give the Wave the Division 1-6A crown (13:50).
Dillon recaps Walnut’s win over Mantachie (5:06). The Wildcats won despite their best player, T.J. Colom, being ejected in the second quarter. The guys also look at North Pontotoc’s upset of Corinth (7:49).
The playoffs start this Friday for Classes 2A, 3A and 4A. One game of note is Houston at Senatobia (10:01) in 3A, with the Hilltoppers hoping QB Red Parker is healthy enough to throw the ball. Itawamba AHS will host Leake Central in a 4A game (12:17).
The guys also talk hoops (19:12), including preseason rankings and recent wins by New Site’s girls and South Pontotoc’s girls. They also have a Shoutout (24:26) and Athletes of the Week (25:03).
