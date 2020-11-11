The football playoffs are in full swing for every classification this week, as Classes 1A, 5A and 6A begin postseason play.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon recap Oxford’s win over Tupelo to claim the Division 1-6A crown (1:29). Itawamba AHS opened the 4A playoffs with a dominant defensive performance against Leake Central (4:49). And Starkville surprisingly missed the 6A playoffs (6:44).
Looking ahead, Tupelo will host Warren Central (8:39), a team that wins with defense and physical play. In 4A, Ripley hosts Ponotoc in a rematch of a regular season game (11:01), which Pontotoc won. In 2A, Calhoun City visits Mantachie in a battle of strong rushing attacks (12:33).
COVID-19 is making more news, putting several area basketball teams out of commission for two weeks (14:52). And Lafayette’s football season is over after the team was forced into quarantine.
On the hardwood, Brad recaps Tishomingo County’s win against Saltillo in girls action (16:37).
The guys look at the Mr. Football awards, which were announced today (20:16). Did Tupelo Christian’s Khi Holiday get robbed?
Finally, there’s a Shoutout (26:32) and Athletes of the Week (27:11).
