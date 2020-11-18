The MHSAA football playoffs are in full swing for all classifications.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon recap some big games from last week, including North Panola’s win over Nettleton (1:38). The Cougars raced to a 33-0 halftime lead and finished with 511 yards of offense.
Amory pulled out a nail-biter, scoring with 28 seconds left to beat Choctaw County 27-26 (4:14). And Calhoun City, as expected, rolled over Mantachie (5:44).
Looking ahead to the quarterfinals, Calhoun City will face a much stiffer test this Friday when East Webster visits The Boneyard (8:46). The regular season meeting between these teams was canceled by COVID-19.
Reigning 4A champ Corinth will visit Itawamba AHS (12:11), which leans on a heavily opportunistic defense. The Indians have forced 38 turnovers, but they face a Corinth offense, led by Cayden Betts, that can light up the scoreboard.
Biggersville puts its 11-0 record on the line when it hosts Tupelo Christian (16:36). The Lions beat the Eagles in Week 1, 46-21, but Brad and Dillon believe the rematch could be much closer.
On the basketball court, Pontotoc’s boys started fast and never let up in an 86-50 win over Amory on Tuesday (20:57). New Site’s girls also cruised, taking a 74-55 win at Ingomar (24:37).
The guys have their weekly COVID update (26:19), as the pandemic has sent several teams into quarantine and canceled some big tournaments. They close out the show with a Shoutout (27:44) and Athletes of the Week (28:53).
Check it out on: