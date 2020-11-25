Championship dreams remain alive for six area football teams.
The North half finals are set for Friday, and Brad and Dillon break down each of the five matchups involving area squads. They start in Class 4A with Itawamba AHS at Louisville (11:10), which has a couple of studs on its defensive line. In 1A, Biggersville visits two-time defending state champ Nanih Waiya (14:27), which features two running backs with more than 1,000 rushing yards.
Two area teams meet when East Union visits Calhoun City in 2A (17:10). This is the Urchins’ first trip to the North final, but the Wildcats have been here plenty of times. West Point is no stranger to deep playoff runs, and the four-time defending 5A champs will try to keep their season alive with a visit to Ridgeland (20:33). Also, 6A champ Oxford hits the road against Clinton (22:31).
The guys also take a look back at some of last week’s action. IAHS got another great defensive performance in a 23-18 win over reigning state champ Corinth (2:21). Biggersville’s defense also showed up big in taking down Tupelo Christian (5:38).
On the basketball court, Belmont’s girls got an impressive win over Hernando and moved up to No. 1 in the latest Daily Journal rankings (24:24). Myrtle’s girls went on the road to upset North Pontotoc (27:04), and Nettleton’s girls improved to 3-0 with a win against Mantachie (28:21).
Also on the show: a COVID-19 update (29:45), a Shoutout (30:12), and Athletes of the Week (30:40).
Check it out on: