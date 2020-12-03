It’s football championship weekend, and four teams from the Daily Journal coverage area will be in Jackson looking to win a gold ball.
Brad and Dillon break down the matchups on today’s episode. But first, they look back at last week’s North finals. Biggersville stunned two-time defending 1A champ Nanih Waiya, 26-0, on the road (1:09). In 2A, Calhoun City fought off a scrappy East Union squad (4:35), with Thomas Clayton playing the hero in the fourth quarter.
Also, West Point and Oxford are both back in a title game after close wins (7:01).
The championships are being played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. Up first from our area will be Biggersville, which is 13-0 and playing in a title game for the first time (8:30). The Lions take on Lumberton, which is led by running back Robert Henry, at 3 p.m. Friday.
Oxford will meet Oak Grove on Friday night (10:47). The Chargers are looking to repeat as 6A champs, and they’ll be leaning on a defense that has been adept at creating turnovers.
On Saturday, Calhoun City battles Taylorsville, which is led by quarterback Ty Keyes (12:21). Keyes has posted insane numbers over his four-year career, so the Wildcats will have their hands full.
And wrapping up the weekend Saturday night will be the 5A title tilt between West Jones and West Point (15:36). The Green Wave are seeking a fifth-straight title and 12th overall, and those two midseason losses feel worlds away now.
Also on the show, the guys recap Ripley’s win over Ingomar in boys hoops (18:42), as well as the New Site girls’ close win against Kossuth (21:27). There’s also a COVID-19 update (23:49), a Shoutout (24:59), and Athletes of the Week (25:34).
