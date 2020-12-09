All four Northeast Mississippi football teams playing for state football championships in Jackson last weekend came home empty-handed.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon recap the games, most of which came down to the very end. In Class 1A, Biggersville gave up a long touchdown pass to Lumberton and came up short, 20-14 (2:42). There was similar heartbreak for Oxford, which lost the 6A title tilt 29-28 when Oak Grove converted a two-point try with 7 seconds left (6:20).
Calhoun City was overwhelmed by Ty Keyes and Taylorsville in the 2A game (9:58), losing 42-0. And in 5A, West Point’s string of four-straight state titles was ended by West Jones, 33-27 (13:41).
On the hardwood, Dillon recaps a big division win for the Itawamba AHS boys against Shannon on Tuesday (17:10). Keondra Hampton had a huge game to lead the Indians. Brad has a COVID-19 update (21:52), along with a Shoutout (23:34) and Athletes of the Week (24:13).
