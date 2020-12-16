COVID-19 and injuries can both slow a team down, but a couple of area squads have started putting things together.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon have an update on Booneville’s boys basketball team (2:26), which has seen its season interrupted by the pandemic. But the Blue Devils have won three in a row since losing to Alcorn Central last week.
Ingomar’s boys have won seven straight, including all five games since star Zach Shugars returned from an injury (4:40). One of those wins was a big comeback effort against Houston on the road.
Corinth’s boys picked up a big win Tuesday against No. 8 Ripley (7:07). Also today, Brad has a soccer update from Tuesday night’s Itawamba AHS-Pontotoc matches (9:41), both of which went down to the wire.
The guys wrap up the show with a Shoutout (12:40) and Athletes of the Week (14:33).
