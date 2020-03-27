High school sports in Mississippi have come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On this episode, Brad and Dalton look at how deeply the outbreak could affect the teams and athletes who have had to put their seasons on hold.
Archery is supposed to hold its state championships next month (2:50), as is powerlifting (4:50). But both of those events are in danger of being canceled, even if athletic competition resumes in April.
For baseball and softball teams, the play stoppage adds to what’s already been a frustrating spring due to an abundance of rain (7:35). Teams harboring championship hopes have seen their momentum stopped.
Also on this episode, Brad and Dalton discuss the process for selecting the All-Area soccer and basketball teams (10:15). They have a Shoutout (12:29) and also honor Athletes of the Week (14:01) – maybe for the last time for a while.
