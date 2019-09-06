AMORY – Life Spring Ministries will host a burger fest and cruise-in Sept. 7 beginning at 6 p.m. on the First Avenue block between Main and Front streets. The nonprofit’s director, Dana Copeland, said the deadline for cooking teams, musicians and entries for the car show to sign up is Sept. 5.
Recorded music will be playing to provide the atmosphere for patrons sampling burgers and looking at the car show’s entries. Live music is also being solicited, but details of acts were not available by press time.
A $10 wristband will grant visitors a pass to sample the burgers and view the car show, which will include an exhibit of scale-model automobile memorabilia and license plates. There will also be cornhole games for attendees.
For cruise-in details, call Patrick Powell at 315-1034 and for food vendor questions, call Copeland at 305-5554.