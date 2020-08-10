President Donald Trump voiced his support on Monday for college football players, coaches and fans who want games this fall.
On Monday, Trump tweeted: “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled. #WeWantToPlay.”
Trump retweeted a post by Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who has been outspoken about his desire to play what would probably be his final collegiate season.
In another tweet Monday, Trump said: “Play College Football!”
“The president would very much like to see college football safely resume their sport ... they work their whole lives for this moment and he’d like to see them live out their dreams,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.