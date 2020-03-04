RIPLEY • Tippah County voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes in the Presidential Primary Election next week.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Individuals can vote at their regular polling place. Voters in the Tiplersville and North Falkner precincts will have new polling places. Voters in the Tiplersville precinct will vote at the County Maintenance Shop. Voters in the North Falkner precinct will vote at Falkner Baptist Church.
Saturday, March 7 will be the last day for eligible voters to cast absentee ballots. Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves' office will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon for those who want to vote absentee.
For the primary, voters must choose whether they want to vote Republican or Democrat. They will vote their preference for United States President, United State House of Representatives First Congressional District and for U.S. Senate.
On the Republican ballot, candidates for United States President are:
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
On the Republican ballot, candidates for U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District are:
Trent Kelly
On the Republican ballot, candidates for U.S. Senate are:
Cindy Hyde-Smith
On the Democratic ballot, candidates for United States President are:
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Pete Buttigieg
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang
On the Democrat ballot, candidates for U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District include:
Antonia Eliason
On the Democrat ballot, candidates for U.S. Senate include:
Tobey Bernard Bartee
Jensen Bohren
Mike Espy