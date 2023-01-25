I couldn’t resist it. The picture was too cute. The two dogs were curled up together in the bed after a sulking beginning. Little Lady came to our hill on January 10, exactly 6 weeks after she was born. She is the dog mama promised me after my Sissy Girl died last April 29, and I thought it fitting that she was born seven months after Sissy’s death, November 29.
Mama really hadn’t planned on having winter puppies. She was going to wait and breed her dog in the spring once she didn’t come into season in June. But Josie had other ideas which translated into three little wriggling bits of life.
Jon and I both liked the girl so we told mama we would take her, and the two boys got promised out to my niece and my sister’s friend, so mom knows they all went to good homes.
Getting my Minnie accustomed to a little dog has been an experience. My official name for Minnie when she came on the hill is Minnie Pearl Sissy Girl. But because of her actions and reactions, that has changed. I call her Minnie Trixie.
She acts like my Trixie that I had when Jonathan was born. When she saw the little pup come into the house, she immediately started pouting. She went under the table and stayed. She made a wide berth around the little tyke for several days.
And Little Lady didn’t help none. She came on the hill as the alpha dog. You didn’t know that girl dogs could be alpha dogs, did you? Well they can and this little brown and white ball of fur reared up on her hind legs and barked at Minnie the first morning and Minnie ran!
So Lady established her princess status from the very first day. She makes every step we do. I turned her out that first Saturday to enjoy some time outside. She normally stayed on the front porch whining some and wanting me to come out and play.
I got busy gathering clothes and after half an hour I realized I hadn’t herd her little whine. Jon was away at Aunt Sherry’s house so I knew she wasn’t following him around anywhere.
I went outside and started calling her and looking for her. She was in the back yard nosing around the chicken house. I was elated. Already she was settling in to her own territory. If I could just get Minnie Pearl to liking her we would be alright!
I knew Minnie would come around because she is still puppyish herself, but I didn’t know how long that would take, and I didn’t want her to pout over the puppy for too long. Finally one morning I saw her playfully nip at Lady and I knew their relationship was cemented.
Now they wrestle and play on the bed and have a lot of fun and provide entertainment for this old lady before I go to work.
Lady is still so small that if Minnie’s leg catches her belly she flips her off of the bed. And one morning they were both so wrapped around each other while they were rolling over that they both rolled off the bed. I laughed and laughed.
So our hill is now being ruled by Queen Minnie and Princess Lady, and soon the queen is about to bless us with more bits of life to rejoice over even though I tried my best and counted days to keep that from happening. Yeah, she had other ideas too.
