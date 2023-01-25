4 queen and lady.jpg

Queen Minnie Pearl and little Princess Lady are finally friends.

I couldn’t resist it. The picture was too cute. The two dogs were curled up together in the bed after a sulking beginning. Little Lady came to our hill on January 10, exactly 6 weeks after she was born. She is the dog mama promised me after my Sissy Girl died last April 29, and I thought it fitting that she was born seven months after Sissy’s death, November 29.

