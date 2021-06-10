VICKSBURG • A 14-year-old Vicksburg boy is facing a criminal charge in the shooting death of his 11-year-old cousin which police said appeared to have been an accident, police said.
The 14-year-old has been charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore told WAPT-TV.
The shooting happened Tuesday night at a Vicksburg residence. Police say they found 11-year-old Rashawn Wilbert suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The 14-year-old appeared before a judge Wednesday and his bond was set at $150,000, The Vicksburg Post reported.