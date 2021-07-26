17-year-old Brandon High student drowns in reservoir Jul 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • A coroner has released the name of a 17-year-old boy who drowned Sunday in the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson.Nathan Griffith was a student at Brandon High School. Rankin County coroner David Ruth told news outlets on Monday that Griffith died from fresh water drowning.Three teenagers were fishing early Sunday when the Griffith fell out of the boat. His body was recovered from the water shortly after the drowning, reservoir Police Chief Terrell Dixon said.Ruth said Griffith was not wearing a flotation device."It was just an accidental drowning," Ruth told the Clarion Ledger. "No foul play is suspected." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 81° Clear Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Crime & Law Enforcement Shooting suspect leads Tupelo police on chase 1 hr ago Local News Buddy Dickerson, Mark Maharrey qualify for Lee County supervisor’s race 2 hrs ago Crime & Law Enforcement Gunshots lead to Oxford felony arrests 2 hrs ago Crime & Law Enforcement CRIME REPORTS: Tuesday July 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Local News Doug Johnson resigns as director of BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center 3 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.