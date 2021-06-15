ABERDEEN • An Aberdeen man is dead following an early-morning shooting that has resulted in two arrests.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, George Deon Williams, 37, was shot at his residence at 400 S. Hickory St., which is four blocks south of the Aberdeen Police Department, on June 15. The time of the incident was 12:45 a.m.
“I was called to the above address to find Mr. Williams deceased in the driveway of his home due to a gunshot wound," Gurley said in a press release. "The alleged shooter was not on scene but was picked up shortly after outside the city by Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies and transported to the Aberdeen Police Department."
According to acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins, Bobby Smith, 64, and George Strong, 63, both of Aberdeen, were charged with murder.
Strong is the victim's uncle, Dobbins said. He did not elaborate on the motive behind the shooting.
Aberdeen City Judge Shane Tompkins set bond for Smith and Strong at $200,000 each.
Williams’ body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Pearl for an autopsy.