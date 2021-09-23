TUPELO • The Molly Ringwalds, a popular 80s cover band from Sheffield, England, will take the stage on Friday, Oct. 1, for Downtown Tupelo Main Street’s Down on Main summer concert series.
The concert was originally scheduled for late August, but was delayed. Now — just like denim jackets, acid wash jeans and the mullet — it's back.
Although technically a cover band, there's nothing unoriginal about The Molly Ringwalds. The group brings a huge amount of showmanship, bombast and stagecraft to their elaborate performances.
Each Molly Ringwalds show is unique, and the group tries to incorporate unique acts and themes with each performance. The playlist includes both A-sides and B-sides from some of the 80s most beloved musical acts across genres, including songs from the Beastie Boys, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, Prince and more.
Members of the group moved from England to New Orleans roughly 20 years ago and has since captivated its audiences with their energy and passion for the music of the "decade of excess."
Each musician takes on a distinctive stage character, adding to the authenticity of each performance. Band members include Nooner, lead guitar player Platinum Randi Wilde, keyboard player Dickie English, bass guitar player Lord Phillip Wang and drum player Sir Liam Thunders.
“It’s an ‘80s show,” lead singer, guitarist and keyboard player Sir Devon Nooner told the Daily Journal during an interview in August. “We do all the great hit songs from the 1980s. It’s really just going to be a big rock show. The big lights, the big performance. We really try to bring lots of energy to our shows.”
Nooner said the group is excited to get the chance to return to the All-American City. Nooner said the city of Tupelo, with its deep roots in pop and blues music history, has always intrigued him and his bandmates. He said they came to Tupelo a few years ago and visited one of the city’s most popular attractions, the Elvis Presley Birthplace.
“We went and toured Elvis’ home about three years ago, and it was a great experience,” Nooner said. “We are definitely excited about returning to Tupelo for the Down on Main Concert.”
The band doesn’t make its way to Northeast Mississippi often, but Nooner said their visits to the area are always exciting.
“Tupelo has so much music history,” the performer said. “It is very rich in American music. Being from England, that’s all we listen to. It’s always excited going and being able to capture those moments in history.”
The Molly Ringwalds will hit the stage at the intersection of Main and Broadway streets in downtown Tupelo at 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. The event is free to the public.