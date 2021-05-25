ABERDEEN • The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen has set a date for the special election that will determine the town's next police chief.
During a special-called meeting Tuesday morning, the board of aldermen approved July 6 as the date for a special election to replace former police chief Henry Randle, who died in May. Aldermen present also approved an order to declare the seat vacant.
Qualifying for the special election begins immediately, and interested candidates may pick up packets at the city clerk’s office at Aberdeen City Hall.
Because it’s a special election, all candidates will run as independents. In order to qualify, would-be candidates must gather the signatures of 50 of the town's residents.
The deadline to qualify is June 16 at 5 p.m.