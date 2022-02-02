ABERDEEN • Roughly 313 miles northeast of New Orleans, the city of Aberdeen is putting its own unique spin on the traditional Mardi Gras festivities.
The four-day celebration kicked off Wednesday night with an opening celebration and garden party, but the fun will continue through the weekend with food, arts and crafts, music and more.
It’s far from the first time the Mississippi burg, located in Monroe County, has offered area residents their take on the jazz-infused celebration typically associated with Louisiana’s most beloved city. For years, Aberdeen has themed events with Mardi Gras trappings, including St. John’s Episcopal Church’s red beans and rice fundraiser, the Aberdeen Breakfast Club’s Mardi Gras dinner and a New Orleans-themed event as part of the city’s 175th anniversary in 2012.
But it was 2020 that the city fully embraced the Mardi Gras celebration. At least, in the traditional sense.
“Not everybody around here knows what Mardi Gras is about, and it gets a bad rap because of what goes on in New Orleans,” said Neil Palmer, who is helping steer the local festivities. “It’s a religious holiday that leads up to Lent. We want to use the holiday to bring the city together while raising money at the same time for Save Aberdeen Landmarks.”
The theme for this year’s Mardi Gras is, “Saving Aberdeen’s Past to Preserve a Better Future Together.”
Events include food and arts and crafts vendors at Acker Park on Feb. 3, beginning at noon. Located near the intersection of Meridian and Vine streets, the park will also play host to a lively gospel concert featuring The Gospel Sons, The Clark Family and The Parks Family from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. that day, along with a special ceremony. If it rains, the concert will be moved to James Creek M.B. Church across the street.
The celebration will continue on Friday with more arts, crafts and food in Acker Park, again at noon. At 6 p.m., participants in cars decorated in flamboyant Mardi Gras colors will cruise the streets, starting at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located at the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets. A concert at Acker Park will follow at 8 p.m.
A store will be set up in the park offering Mardi Gras merchandise. Commemorative T-shirts are available for $20.
The celebration will wrap up on Saturday, Feb. 5, after a day packed with festivities, including food and arts and crafts vendors at Acker Park beginning at noon and a Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building, at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
Palmer said it will feature floats, walkers and vehicles. It will begin at the Post Office and flow east on Main Street to Locust Street, which will wrap around on Quincy Street on to Meridian Street.
Grand marshals are real estate agent Dick Lyke, WCBI personality Allie Martin, Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation Executive Director Roy Turner, Brenda McKnuckle of Amory and Monroe County historian Jerry Harlow.
The king and queen of Mardi Gras will be crowned in front of Acker Park as part of the parade.
And for those wondering — yes, there will be plenty of Mardi Gras’ most famous accoutrement available.
“We have bought 1.3 million sets of beads, so there will be no shortage of beads,” Palmer said. “The big spot to be is at the intersection of Commerce and Meridian because that’s where some of the floats will stop and perform, if there’s a dance routine to perform, that’s where they’ll stop and that’s where the most beads will be thrown.”
There’s still time to enter into the parade, and the entry fee is $25. Palmer said the deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Saturday night will close out with the Mardi Gras ball at 6 p.m. at Stevens Auction Company, located at 609 N Meridian St. Single tickets are $50, and tickets for couples are $75. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door and ahead of time at the auction company.
Tickets include entertainment by the Juke Joint Gypsies, an all you can eat buffet, two drink vouchers, a souvenir and a commemorative T-shirt.
All proceeds from vendor and parade entries and tickets to the ball will benefit Save Aberdeen Landmarks’ efforts to restore Acker Park.
“We’re kicking it up to four days because we want to have Aberdeen’s festival that stands out for the county, kind of like what Amory does with the Railroad Festival,” Palmer said of the event. “With Acker Park coming along, it’s the perfect venue for it. It’s raising money for Save Aberdeen Landmarks while bringing the city together."