ABERDEEN • Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott held the first string of a planned town hall meetings last week. Going ward by ward, he and city department heads shared upcoming plans and goals for the city.
During during a stop at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church on May 26, Scott said Aberdeen is set to host an asset mapping workshop through the Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute for Government in the coming weeks.
Scott described the process of asset mapping as taking an inventory of what the city’s resources, which in turn will help city leaders pursue grant dollars.
The mayor said several grant applications are due in the last quarter of the year, so the timing of the workshop will help.
“We’re going to have a 10-year master plan for our whole city after we finish with that asset mapping. We’ll have a baseline of everything that we need to do,” Scott said. “It’s going to require you to be a part of it. With asset mapping, most of your input comes from the citizens.”
He mentioned the positives of several aspects in town, including Aberdeen Main Street and several areas of recreation.
“We don’t have that factory right now we’d like to have but we do have Blue Bluff, Morgan’s Landing, the sportsplex, General Young Park and the (Aberdeen High School) gym,” he said. “We have some of the best facilities, and I want to highlight these places.”
Community policing
Acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins said the department is working towards a community policing goal, which includes a neighborhood watch component, along with more interaction between officers and the community.
“We have to have trust between the community and the officers, and that goes both ways,” Dobbins said. “We have to have trust in the community when you tell us things. You also have to have trust in us that we’re going to go and do the right thing when you tell us.”
Dobbins said a city of Aberdeen’s size should have a good relationship between the community and the people who police it.
“We should really be able to work together and solve things,” Dobbins said. “When something happens, somebody saw it. Whether they say something or not is a different story.”
Dobbins plans for the Aberdeen Police Department to host community meetings in the near future. He also invited people to share complaints and complements about officers.
“A lot of us are out there for the right thing, but we don’t really hear that,” he said of the national perception of law enforcement. “We don’t want to be looked at as bad guys. We want to be looked at as part of the community because that’s what we are.”
One of the the department’s goals, he said, is to hire more local officers who know the community. The department is also doing more training and interaction with the public to better know the people of Aberdeen.
“If you look at it as a whole, our call volume has dropped because of some of the things we’re doing,” he said. “We’re getting out on foot patrol. If we’re just riding by, I don’t know you. I don’t know your name.”
Infrastructure and services
Aberdeen Water Department Superintendent Jason Robison provided details of the department’s 10-year infrastructure plan. During a special-called meeting last week, the board of aldermen approved for engineering services to devise a plan ahead of the city receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan.
“We are looking at problem areas in our town as far as water and sewer and once that money comes available, we’re going to start with those problem spots and go down the line,” he said.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager Lamarcus Thompson said the city’s utilities departments are using the automated meter infrastructure system to help regulate billing periods.
“It was down for a while, and we had to get the guys out walking and reading [meters]. That required manpower to get out through Aberdeen, Egypt, White Rock Road and Old Houston Road. It’s a lot of ground to travel. That made you have a 37-, 38-day read. You’re supposed to have a 29-, 30-day read,” he said.
During his input, Aberdeen Public Works Richard Boone said all citizens have a responsibility in helping keep the city clean, including following city ordinances such as bagging leaves and not overfilling garbage carts.
He is working with the city on enforcing ordinances. Other goals include recycling opportunities for citizens and an annual hazardous waste disposal event.