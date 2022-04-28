ABERDEEN • Even though it will have been 50 years this December since man last stepped foot on the moon, NASA’s Artemis program is the next generation for humans to not only return but to also set up an outpost on an explored region there and furthermore travel to Mars.
“We are on the verge of a whole new era of human space exploration. There’s a difference between human exploration at the International Space Station and deep space exploration," said Marcia Stockton Lindstrom, strategic communications manager for NASA’s Space Launch System, during an April 19 speaking engagement at Aberdeen Church of Christ. "The International Space Station is 250 miles above the Earth. The moon is a thousand times farther."
After moving to Huntsville, Alabama, the 1982 Aberdeen High School graduate was accepted for a grant writing position. Her first big assignment was a restoration project for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s iconic Saturn V rocket. The job led to other positions leading up to the public relations role in the Space Launch System program.
NASA’s Space Launch System is the most powerful and advanced launch vehicle built for the next era of space exploration.
NASA’s historic Apollo program, which began in the early 1960s, led the United States to a win in the space race by putting the first man on the moon.
“Everybody thinks Apollo was the glory days. We’ve got traffic jams at Kennedy [Space Center] right now," she said. "Our testing, we had to wait until Falcon and the Axiom launch, which sent four private citizen astronauts into space to the International Space Station for a week-long mission. We’re dodging Crew-4 with Dragon, and Falcon is taking astronauts on. This is the golden age of space exploration."
The future is now
Lindstrom said Mars was first chartered by Earth technology 40 years ago, and there’s now a helicopter there to compliment the research performed by rovers.
“We are engineering human tissue. We are growing food in the International Space Station, one of the greatest scientific platforms and greatest scientific achievements achieved by the world,” she said of advancements in recent years.
Since 1972, when there was the last human venture outside of low-Earth orbit, there have been 135 successful shuttle launches and the deployment of the Hubble Telescope.
NASA’s Artemis campaign is a multi-pronged program that is projected to reach Mars in the 2030s. The program will also see the first woman and the first person of color land on the surface of the moon.
“We go to the moon to learn how to live and work on other planets," Lindstrom said. "It’s three days away. To go to Mars, that is a two-year journey any way you slice it, so you better understand how to live off the Earth."
NASA’s plan, Lindstrom said, is to build an outpost on the moon’s south pole in order for humans to learn more about it. With previous moon missions, astronauts landed on its equator region.
“They explored 6% of the moon. That’s like going to a deli in New York and saying, ‘I’ve seen America.’ There’s so much to learn, and we don’t know what kind of discoveries there are," she said.
The Artemis campaign will visit some of those unexplored areas.
"When the Artemis astronauts step foot on the moon, they’ll be where no human has ever been before," Lindstrom said. "You have permanent peaks of light in a crater. There are parts of the crater that never see darkness. That’s power."
Artemis’ plan includes full access to any area of the moon.
Artemis I’s launch, slated for this year, will include a test flight without a crew. Lindstrom said the rocket will launch from Kennedy Space Center for a four-day outbound journey.
"We’ll go 40,000 miles beyond the moon, farther than any spacecraft with humans has ever been and then we’ll test out the systems and come back to Earth as fast as we can to test out the heat shield on the base of the spacecraft because the next time, we’ll take astronauts,” she said.
Artemis II, which will be two years after the first launch, will have a crew to test environmental control life systems. Artemis III’s plan will include landing humans on the moon.
“The whole point with all the Artemis buildup is to feed that forward to Mars," Lindstrom said. "That’s the ultimate goal. The reality is 2030s, which is not that far away. That’s the whole point – to feed all that technology forward to have a human mission to Mars.”
Lindstrom said 3,800 individual companies, including two suppliers from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, are working on the project, which has provided $5.75 billion to the nation’s economy.
Currently, the Space Launch System is undergoing a wet dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center, which includes numerous tests.
In 2018, rocket hardware for the project was moved from New Orleans through Aberdeen on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, which hit close to home for Lindstrom.
“This was like my 58 years all wrapped up with a bow on it," she said. "If not for Aberdeen, that inner tank wouldn’t be structurally tested and we wouldn’t be where we are now."