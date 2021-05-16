ABERDEEN • Henry Randle, who has served four terms as police chief for the city of Aberdeen, has died. He was 50 years.
Randle, who was first elected police chief in April 2008, died at North Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday from complications with cancer.
Known for his charm and personality, Randle joined the Aberdeen Police Department in 1997 and was part of the state’s first wave of school resource officers shortly afterwards. In 2001, he joined the National Guard.
While serving in the Mississippi National Guard’s 223rd Engineering Battalion, Randle was deployed to the Middle East, most recently in 2018, as an E6 staff sergeant. He also aided in Hurricane Katrina recovery.
Randle was an Aberdeen High School class of 1989 graduate who attended Mary Holmes College, Mississippi State University and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen honored Randle’s wishes in early March by approving Chris Dobbins as temporary acting assistant police chief.
Carter's Funeral Home in Columbus is in charge of arrangements.