In this file photo from December 2021, Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard, right, is recognized as the Aberdeen School District Administrator of the Year. She is retiring at the end of the current school year.
ABERDEEN • Aberdeen school officials are searching for a replacement for one of the district's principals.
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard will retire at the end of the school year after serving four years in the position, on top of 17 years as an Aberdeen High School algebra teacher and two and a half years as a district academic coach.
Given Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay’s last day with the district is June 30, he has asked for district school board guidance in finding a replacement.
“Initially, we talked about my successor would probably have the better opportunity to hire somebody,” Clay said of previous talks with school board officers. “I went back and looked at the timeline with MSBA [Mississippi School Boards Association], and the [superintendent’s] application process closed Friday (March 18). Their round of interviews starts in two weeks. I don’t know their turnaround from the time they speak to candidates to the time they speak to the board.”
Clay said it could potentially be mid-May before there’s a better understanding of who the next superintendent will be, prompting his request for the board’s wishes on how to proceed with the search for a new principal at Belle-Shivers Middle School.
“It’s not unheard of. When I came here five years ago, we had three new principals,” Clay said.
He has already sent out a survey to Belle-Shivers Middle School staff members about what qualities they’d like to see in the next principal. Clay added he could facilitate a committee for the next principal if it’s the wish of the school board.
“The later we wait, the higher the likelihood a potential candidate will be hired by another school district. Your best option now who will probably be a great fit may not be available by late June,” said school board member Tonny Oliver.
As far as the superintendent search, school board president Jim Edwards said some candidates who previously went through the MSBA’s initial screening process have been interviewed, but there are additional candidates.
The school board expected to receive more information from the MSBA about the timeline of the superintendent search. It will address a plan regarding Howard’s successor after it has a better idea of that timeline.