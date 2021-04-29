FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
THE ACES ON BRIDGE by Bobby Wolff
FOR RELEASE: SUNDAY, MAY 2, 2021
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I recently had this lead problem: SPADES J-7-2, HEARTS A-J-5, DIAMONDS Q-10-5-2, CLUBS Q-9-5. My right-hand-opponent opened one no-trump, and my left-hand opponent transferred to spades and then bid three no-trump. Righty then converted to four spades. What would your choice be?
-- Kick Off, Grenada, Miss.
ANSWER: Anything could be right, but a diamond offers the best balance of risk to reward. A trump could be safe but may also blow a trick when partner has a high card in that suit. A club is more dangerous than a diamond since declarer is more likely to have club length. A heart away from the ace, into a strong no-trump, is unthinkable.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I had a tricky bidding problem on this hand: SPADES A-8-7, HEARTS A-J-7, DIAMONDS A-K-J-8-6-5, CLUBS 6. At game all, I opened one diamond, and my partner responded one spade. What say you?
-- Rabid Rebid, Levittown, Pa.
ANSWER: I would bid two hearts. A three-diamond call risks losing spades. To treat this hand as a misfitting single-suiter would be a distortion, but a direct raise to three spades would guarantee a fourth trump. The reverse into hearts looks safe: If partner raises hearts, he must have five spades. Meanwhile, two hearts keeps you nice and low. If your style is for responder to rebid a five-card spade suit over the reverse, the rest of the auction should unfold naturally.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Say your left-hand opponent opens one diamond, and partner overcalls two diamonds to show both majors. What options do you have with strong hands when your right-hand opponent passes?
-- Michaels Misdemeanor, Saint John, New Brunswick
ANSWER: Two no-trump is unlikely to be needed as natural. You can play two no-trump as a raise of the lower suit, hearts, and the higher cue-bid of three diamonds as a raise of the higher suit, spades. This way, responder can invite game rather than just punting it, and can perhaps start to investigate for slam. A jump to three of a major should be based on shape, not high cards, with a bid in the fourth suit natural and forcing.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
Do you think kibitzers should be allowed for online matches?
-- Watch on the Rhine, Selma, Ala.
ANSWER: I think they should, lest a part of bridge tradition be lost. This is especially so in the big matches; otherwise, people would not be able to watch their bridge heroes in action, one of the big upsides of the online game. The issue of self-kibitzing remains, but we cannot spoil the fun of the many just to prevent the unethical actions of the few.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What is the difference between a hand and a deal? How should the terms be properly used?
-- Deterrent, Elkhart, Ind.
ANSWER: A deal encompasses the positions of all 52 cards; a hand is the 13 cards held by one player. Of course, everyone understands when the word "hand" is used for the full deal, but there is still a place for everything and everything in its place.