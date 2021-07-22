Dear Mr. Wolff:
Recently, I had to respond to fourth-suit-forcing on the uncontested auction: one diamond – one heart – two clubs – two spades. I did not have a spade stopper, a sixth diamond, a fifth club or a third heart. What should I have bid?
– Default Call, Augusta, Ga.
ANSWER: I would recommend repeating your first suit here if it is good enough. If not, then make the least-severe lie, either repeating the clubs with a good four-card holding there, supporting hearts with honor-doubleton, or inventing a spade stop on three small cards.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
How would you approach this hand: SPADES Q-3-2, HEARTS J, DIAMONDS A-J, CLUBS Q-10-9-8-7-5-4, facing a strong no-trump opening?
– Shape Out, Huntington, W.Va.
ANSWER: I would transfer to clubs by bidding two spades or two no-trump, then bid three hearts to show shortness there. If partner bids three no-trump, I plan to let that go. If not, I will probably sign off in five clubs unless my partner bids four hearts to show no wasted values in hearts plus a club fit.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner ran a new idea past me, and I’d be interested in your opinion. Say your left-hand opponent opens one spade, your right-hand opponent raises to two spades, you double and partner bids three hearts. Does that show values?
– Scrambled Eggs, Wausau, Wis.
ANSWER: Some play Lebensohl here: Two no-trump is a puppet to three clubs to sign off somewhere, and a direct three-level call is invitational. I’d recommend you play this as invitational, while the delayed route shows a bad hand.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
In this age, where online bridge is flourishing, how much effort should I put into system disclosure when playing online?
– Legal Eagle, Portland, Ore.
ANSWER: I think that creating an online convention card is a good way of investing your time. Once you have finished it, you can apply it to your partnership, such that the card will be available to both you and your opponents whenever you play with that partner. You will then not need to fully explain your system before every round.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
I was in third chair with SPADES Q-6-5-4, HEARTS 9-3, DIAMONDS A-K-Q-8-5-2, CLUBS 3 at favorable vulnerability. I opened one diamond, my left-hand opponent doubled and partner bid three clubs, a fit jump. My right-hand opponent then jumped to four hearts. Would you act?
– Penny Pincher, Springfield, Mass.
ANSWER: I would bid on to five diamonds. The singleton club is bad for offense and good for defense, but it will take more than a club trick and a ruff to set four hearts. I would rather not bank on our defensive prospects since a diamond trick might not even stand up. I would take out insurance in five diamonds, in our big fit. I would be surprised if that went for more than 300.
