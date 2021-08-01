Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner and I play Drury, but we need suggestions for sensible continuations.
– Passed Hand, Waterbury, Conn.
ANSWER: Facing a major-suit opener, a passed-hand response of two clubs shows 9-11 points with three-card support or better. Opener can sign off in his major immediately, or he can bid two diamonds, an artificial call to show game interest. Over that, responder can sign off, or he can bid higher to show extras, in context. New suits by opener at the two-level are natural and descriptive, while direct three-level bids are natural slam tries.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
My partner recently held SPADES K-J-10-6-3-2, HEARTS 6, DIAMONDS 7-4, CLUBS J-9-4-3. At favorable vulnerability, I opened one heart. He responded one spade, the next hand overcalled two diamonds and I jumped to three spades. My partner passed, and a game was missed. I thought he should have bid on. What do you think?
– One More, Montreal
ANSWER: I’d certainly bid game on your partner’s hand. Three spades is unlikely to make on the nose, so the reward of bidding on is great and holds minimal risk. When you have a 10-card fit and extra shape, it is often worth taking a shot at game, within reason.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
What are game-try doubles, and when do they apply?
– No Space, Mason City, Iowa
ANSWER: When your side has identified a major-suit fit of at least eight cards and the next hand competes at the three-level in the suit just below yours, you no longer have any room to invite game. Double then is your only game try, not a penalty double.
However, when you have any bids available below three of your major, you should use them as the game tries, with double suggesting defending.
Dear Mr. Wolff:
You hold SPADES J-8-2, HEARTS K-3, DIAMONDS 10-5-2, CLUBS Q-9-5-4-2. Your partner opens one spade in third chair, and your right-hand opponent overcalls three diamonds, preemptive. When you pass, partner reopens with a double. What is your call? I bid three spades, and partner passed, holding SPADES A-K-9-7-5-3, HEARTS 10-2, DIAMONDS A, CLUBS A-J-6-3, so we missed a good game. What would you have done differently?
– Preempts Work, Bellevue, Wash.
ANSWER: I would not bid three spades at my first turn facing a third-seat opener • that would overstate my offense. I’d act if my club queen were the king, perhaps. When partner doubles, I am close to a four-spade call. Even so, your partner might have bid one more for the road.
