TUPELO • Members of the Nu Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. have had a busy fall.
In September, the Oren Dunn Museum in Tupelo unveiled an exhibit exploring the history and accomplishments of the sorority and Nu Sigma Omega members. The exhibit included originating documents and memorabilia chronicling the impact the chapter’s innovative programs have left throughout Lee County and Northeast Mississippi over the past 41 years.
In addition, chapter members distributed candy, coloring books, and financial information to children at Indivisible’s Picnic in the Park at All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo. They also disseminated valuable information on voter registration, the Mississippi early voting initiative, and immunization clinics to attendees of the community-wide evening of fun and fellowship.
Lastly, Nu Sigma Omega celebrated the “Brave Beautiful & Fierce” and concluded National Breast Cancer Awareness month by taking part in the Hope Continues Race in Tupelo, Mississippi on Oct. 30. Throughout October, chapter members “Painted the Town Pink” by distributing over 125 Pink Ribbon cookies to nine black owned business. The chapter also made a financial contribution to the Hope Continues organization, which specializes in providing breast cancer related services throughout Northeast Mississippi.
Alpha Kappa Alpha comprise nearly 300,000 members worldwide. Led by International President Glenda Baskin Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek- letter organization for African-American women.”
The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter in Tupelo has approximately 89 members.